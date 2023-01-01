Cara Delevingne shares sobriety journey has been 'worth every second'

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her road to sobriety.

Last year, the 30-year-old supermodel and actress checked herself into rehab after photos emerged of her appearing dishevelled after a trip to Burning Man festival.

In March, the Only Murders in The Building star revealed she was four months sober.

In an Elle UK cover story published on Tuesday, Cara revealed the journey has been "worth every second".

"It hasn't (been easy), but there have never been moments when I'm like, 'This isn't worth it,'" she told the publication. "It's been worth every second. I just don't know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I'm calmer."

The Suicide Squad actress added, "For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully."

In the interview, Cara also confessed to not feeling "worthy" of her speedy rise to fame.

"I was still stuck in this mindset of not being good enough. I was doing the best I could, but I wasn't really appreciating every moment. Inside, I felt very different to how I looked," the actress confessed.

The Paper Towns star credited her "wonderful" girlfriend, musician Leah Mason (aka Minke) with helping her overcome her struggles.

"Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am," she shared.

While the couple have known each other for 20 years, they reportedly only began dating last year after being spotted kissing while on holiday In Italy.