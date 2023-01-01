Pete Davidson ordered to complete community service over reckless driving charge

Pete Davidson has been ordered to complete 50 hours of community service over his reckless driving charge.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian was charged with one count of misdemeanour reckless driving in June after crashing a car into a Beverly Hills home in March.

According to TMZ, Davidson has entered an 18-month diversion program without pleading guilty or no contest to the offence.

As part of the program, the 28-year-old must complete 50 hours of community service, 12 hours of traffic school, and be educated at a morgue or a hospital on the possible results of reckless driving. He must also pay restitution and obey all laws.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Page Six on Monday that if Davidson complied with those conditions, no criminal offence would be added to his record.

The King of Staten Island actor has been allowed to serve his community service hours at the New York City Fire Department, where his firefighter father Scott worked before he died in the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

A spokesperson for the department said they would welcome Davidson with open arms if he choose to complete his service there.

"As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service," they said.

The comedian was driving a Mercedes-Benz on 6 March when the vehicle jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and skidded across a front lawn before crashing into the corner of a house.

Davidson and his passenger, his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, walked away unharmed. However, both the house and the car sustained damage in the incident.