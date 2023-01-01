Dwayne Johnson makes 'historic' donation to support striking actors

Dwayne Johnson recently made a "historic" seven-figure donation to the non-profit organisation supporting actors during the strike.

After SAG-AFTRA members went on strike on 13 July, SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson sent a letter to 2,700 of the union's highest-earning stars explaining how some actors could be financially impacted by the work stoppage.

Johnson's team subsequently reached out to say he wanted to support the foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program and he ended up making the largest single donation they've ever received.

"I want to thank Dwayne for his tremendous generosity, compassion, and initiative to step up in this significant and meaningful way for our community. On behalf of the thousands who will be helped by his historic donation, thank you, thank you, thank you," Vance told Variety, noting that the donation will encourage "other folks" to follow suit.

Wilson added, "It's the largest single donation that we've ever received from one individual at one time. And what is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running. And it's not lost on me that he's very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started.

"We have 160,000 SAG-AFTRA performers and that's a lot of people that are going to need our help. This donation is the kickstart we needed in the first week of what we think will be a long haul."

Johnson's exact donation is being kept confidential.