LeBron James' son suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice

LeBron James' 18-year-old son Bronny is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Bronny James was rushed to hospital on Monday after he suffered the health emergency while training at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles.

In a statement provided to multiple outlets, a spokesperson for the James family confirmed that Bronny was in a stable condition.

"Yesterday while practising Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the statement read. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

The statement concluded, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The Los Angeles Lakers player and his wife Savannah also share a 16-year-old son named Bryce and an eight-year-old daughter named Zhuri.

Bronny is following in his father's footsteps by pursuing a basketball career. Earlier this year, he was selected to play in the McDonald's All American Game, 20 years after his dad did so. In May, he announced he would play for the university's Trojans team this autumn.