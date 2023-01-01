Alia Shawkat expecting her first baby

Alia Shawkat is expecting her first child.

The Arrested Development star was spotted with a baby bump while shopping at Gelson's Market in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 34-year-old was photographed sporting a casual white shirt and bike shorts accessorised with bright blue sunglasses, a blue bow and a cross-body bag.

Alia is yet to address her pregnancy news, as well as the identity of baby’s father, however, earlier this month, she was seen with her arm around a mystery man.

The Search Party star is known to be private about her personal life, although she did come out as bisexual during an interview with Out magazine in 2017.

"I was a tomboy growing up, and I remember my mom asking me when I was 10, 'Are you attracted to boys or girls?'" the actress told the publication. "I said I don’t know. Now I consider myself bisexual, and I think balancing my male and female energies has been a big part of me growing as an actor."

The star was rumoured to be romantically linked to Brad Pitt in 2019, however, this was proven to be false when she denied the rumour, telling Vulture that they were “just friends”.