Kevin Spacey shares first words after being found not guilty in sexual assault trial

Kevin Spacey has spoken out for the first time after being cleared in his sexual assault trial.

The Oscar-winner spoke out for the first time on Wednesday after being found not guilty on nine charges of sexual assault, including seven of sexual assault as well as causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today,” the 64-year-old said while speaking to the press outside of the courthouse, a video posted on social media by Variety has shown.

“But I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision,” the House of Cards actor continued.

“And I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team … for being here every day and that’s all I have to say for the moment. Thank you very much.”

Spacey was originally accused on 12 charges, as well as an addendum to one of the counts, however, three of the counts were struck off as a result of a “legal technicality”.

The charges related to four men and incidents that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013.