Teresa Giudice names Sofia Vergara the rudest celebrity she's ever met

Teresa Giudice has called Sofia Vergara the rudest celebrity that she's ever met.

While speaking on her Namaste B$tches podcast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recalled a 2017 interaction with the Modern Family actress in which she was allegedly "reluctant" to take a picture with her backstage at an event.

"Sofia Vergara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, 'Let's get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,'" Teresa said on the podcast. "I didn't want a picture with her. I've never asked to take a picture with anybody... I don't go out of my way to ask to take a picture with anybody just to put it on my Instagram because I don't care... she was the most rudest woman I've ever met."

Recounting that Sofia's "whole demeanour" turned her off, Teresa, imitating Sofia's Colombian accent, claimed she "heard her say to her PR person, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?' I was like, 'Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you'... she just looked at me and we both walked away from each other and that was it."

She added, "How rude. You're so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from... It's not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She's so not a down-to-earth person. I'm so not a fan of hers."

Last year, radio personality Billy Costa named Teresa as "easily, hands down, the rudest person I've ever interviewed" after she appeared on Billy & Lisa in the Morning.