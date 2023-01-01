Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox celebrate Lisa Kudrow's birthday

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have marked Lisa Kudrow's 60th birthday with sweet tributes.

The Friends stars took to Instagram on Sunday to post heart-warming tributes to their longtime co-star and friend on her 60th birthday.

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!" Jennifer, 54, wrote alongside a series of photos of herself, Lisa, and Courteney over the years as well as a photo of the leading cast of Friends.

"She's been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years," the actress continued. "I cherish you...I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I've had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come!"

The star, who played Rachel Green on the hit show, concluded the post, "Happy Lisa's Birthday!"

Lisa, who portrayed the character Phoebe Buffay, responded, "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!"

Courteney, 59, also posted a sweet tribute to mark her friend's special day.

"Happy Birthday my Loot," the actress, who played Monica Geller on the show, captioned a series of snaps, including a photo of the cast during the 2021 Friends reunion special. "This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn't give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I'm around you. That's the gift you give to those you love x."

Lisa replied, "Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU (sic)."

The trio are best known for their work on the beloved American sitcom, which first aired in September 1994. The actresses, as well as their co-stars David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, starred in the show for ten seasons.