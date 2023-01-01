Tim Burton and Judd Apatow lead tributes following Paul Reubens' death

A number of celebrities have paid tributes to Paul Reubens following his death.

Celebrities have been taking to social media to remember the actor/comedian, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 70 following a years-long battle with cancer.

It was confirmed on Monday that the actor - who was best known for his portrayal of Pee-wee Herman - had passed away the night before.

Since the actor’s death, touching tributes from his fellow stars have flooded in.

“Shocked and saddened. I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him,” Tim Burton, who directed 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, wrote on Instagram beside a throwback photo of the pair.

Judd Apatow, who produced 2016’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, also paid tribute to the star.

“We got to spend many years working with Paul on Pee Wee’s Big Holiday and got to see his genius and kindness up close," the filmmaker wrote. "He made the world so happy! Some of the biggest laughs I have every experienced was watching him perform live. He is irreplaceable."

Music icon Cher took to Twitter/X to remember the comedian.

“Goodbye Paul. Goodnight sweet prince,” the Believe hitmaker wrote. “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

The Grammy winner, who also acted in films such as 2001's Blow and 1996's Matilda, did not share his cancer diagnosis with his fans before his death.