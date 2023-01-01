Conan O'Brien and Natasha Lyonne pay tribute to Paul Reubens

Conan O'Brien and Natasha Lyonne have shared tributes to the late comedian and actor Paul Reubens.

The actor - who portrayed the character of Pee-wee Herman - died on Monday at age 70 following a years-long, publicly undisclosed battle with cancer.

"No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens," former late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien began his Twitter/X post with on Tuesday.

"Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."

Poker Face actress Natasha Lyonne - who made her made her TV debut on Pee-wee's Playhouse when she was 6 years old - also paid tribute to the late comedian.

"Love you so much, Paul. One in all time," the 44-year-old star wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is."

A host of other Hollywood stars have also reacted to Paul's passing, including comedian Dane Cook, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

"Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time," Jimmy shared on Twitter/X. "He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Batman Returns star Danny DeVito noted, "Really loved working with him. Very sad."