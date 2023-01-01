Danny Dyer in talks for Football Factory sequel

Danny Dyer is in talks to star in a sequel to 'The Football Factory'.

The 46-year-old former 'EastEnders' actor has met with the cult film’s original director Nick Love to discuss a new script, ahead of the movie's 20th anniversary next year.

The film followed a group of football hooligans, including Danny's Chelsea supporter Tommy Johnson, who started to question his morals, and those of his friends.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Danny is a free agent after leaving EastEnders and he has been in talks with the director Nick about a sequel to 'The Football Factory'.

"The film ended with Danny’s character Tommy recovering from being battered by a group of Millwall fans.

"The idea is that the new project would follow Tommy in the years that followed, what happened in the firm and the new generation coming up behind him.

"Danny said at the time that the film was about so much more than hooliganism. It was about men and their complex relationships.

"And given how much the world has changed over the past two decades, there is plenty of scope for new themes.

"Naturally, football will be at the heart of it so fans can expect violence and hilarious one-liners. Danny has a lot of love for the film and has spoken to Nick about how it could work.

"It would mean defecting from his beloved real-life club West Ham for Chelsea again but Danny is happy to put on the shirt for another pop.

“There’s an eager audience for this kind of gritty, British film and if they can get the script right, they think it could be a massive success.”

The original movie starred Danny alongside 'Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels’ Frank Harper, as Billy Bright, and Neil Maskell, as Rod King.

Frank is expected to reprise his role as Billy.