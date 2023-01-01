Samantha Barks pregnant with first child

Samantha Barks is expecting her first child.

The Les Misérables actress announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she and her husband Alex Michael Stoll are preparing to become parents.

She posted a video showing her and Alex's hands covering their dog Ivy's paws. They lifted up their hands and Ivy's paws to reveal a baby scan. In the caption, she wrote, "@missivybarks is being promoted."

In a second post, the 32-year-old shared an image of a baby basket, a cuddly toy, tiny boots and a framed notice featuring the message, "We have been keeping a tiny little secret... Baby Barks-Stoll Due October 2023."

She captioned the post, "We are so excited to meet you little one."

Producers of the Frozen musical on London's West End announced on Tuesday that the actress will go on maternity leave after her performances on 20 August and be replaced by Jenna Lee-James. They confirmed that Samantha, who has played Elsa since summer 2021, will return to the role in 2024.

"Welcoming the incredibly talented @JennaLeeJames to the Kingdom of Arendelle," they wrote on social media. "We're thrilled to have you as our Queen whilst the wonderful @SamanthaBarks goes on maternity leave, returning in 2024. Samantha, we're melting with happiness for you!"

The stage star shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories and added, "I have SO much love for this amazing woman! @jennaleejames thank you for your kindness, love and support and I can't WAIT to see your Elsa!"

Samantha met Alex during the production of the Pretty Woman musical and they got engaged in February 2021. They tied the knot in June 2022.