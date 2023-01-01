Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney break silence on the death of Angus Cloud

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have broken their silence on the death of Angus Cloud.

Following the death of the Euphoria star, the actresses took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to their co-star, who was best known for playing the role of Fezco in the hit HBO series.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, who played Rue Bennett in the show, captioned a photo of Angus.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it."

The Dune actress, 26, concluded the caption, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Sydney, who played the role of Cassie Howard in the series, shared that she is “blessed” to have known the North Hollywood actor.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” The White Lotus star, 25, began. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same.”

Sydney ended the emotional post, “This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Angus, whose full name was Conor Angus Cloud, died at the age of 25 on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California.

According to 911 dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, his mother reported a "possible overdose", though his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.