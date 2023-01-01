Jamie Foxx credits sister with saving his life

Jamie Foxx has credited his sister for saving his life following a recent health scare.

The Django Unchained star, 55, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to wish his sister, Deidra Dixon, a happy birthday and praise her for being "courageous".

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'... you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here," the actor shared. "Had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life.... I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft."

The image carousel included a photo of the pair embracing, along with several selfies of Deidra.

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised due to a reported medical complication in April. On 22 July, he posted an Instagram video thanking fans for their support and giving an update on his recovery.

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn't want you to see me like that man," the Baby Driver star explained in the video.

"I went to hell and back," he added, "and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

The nature of Jamie's medical complication has still not been disclosed, though online rumours stating the health scare had left the actor paralysed or blind have since been debunked.