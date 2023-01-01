Drena De Niro remembers Paul Reubens after comedian's death

Drena De Niro has paid tribute to Paul Reubens after the comedian's death.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the daughter of Robert De Niro shared a series of photos and videos featuring the late comedian posing with her late son Leandro 'Leo' De Niro Rodriguez when Leo was a baby.

"Darling wonderful kind genius Paul," Drena captioned the post. "I loved you since the moment I first laid on eyes on you in Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke because even though I was just a kid... Weird knows weird and you were brilliantly and beautifully weird."

Paul died at the age of 70 on Sunday. Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke - which did not credit the late actor, according to IMDb - was released in 1978.

"You gave the world so much more than it gave back to you," Drena's caption continued. "I didn't know you then but I had wished I could tell you that I loved you and would stand by PeeWee forever... Luckily I got the chance in this lifetime to do just that."

The late comedian and actor portrayed the fictional character of Pee-wee Herman on and off from 1980 until his death. He debuted the character in 1980's Cheech & Chong's Next Movie before starring in The Pee-wee Herman Show and spawning his own movies: Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee, and Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

"Thank you for letting me (be) part of your Big Adventure," Drena gushed in her post. "Now you and Leandro can ride bicycles, build elaborate pet feeding systems & talk to the animals everyday together. Take care of eachother (sic). Heaven is lucky to have you 2 angels. Love you Buddy."

Leo passed away at 19 years old in early July.