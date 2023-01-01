Seth MacFarlane donates $1 million to support actors amid strike

Seth MacFarlane has donated $1 million to support actors amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to a statement shared by The Entertainment Community Fund on Tuesday, the organisation recently received a $1 million (£780,000) donation from the Family Guy creator.

"The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need," chair Annette Bening said, reports Variety. "Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work."

The organisation, which provides financial assistance to actors, has reportedly experienced a marked surge in donations since the SAG-AFTRA strike began last month.

Other famous donors include Bening, The Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, Greg Berlanti, Rachel Bloom, Rosanne Cash in memory of Johnny Cash, Vince Gilligan, Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, Shonda Rhimes, and Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

Also on Tuesday, MacFarlane appeared on the picket line outside of Fox offices in Los Angeles with members of the Family Guy team.

Alongside a picture of the group, MacFarlane wrote on Twitter/X, "EVERYONE here deserves to make a comfortable living in the industry to which they give so much of themselves. Very proud to walk the picket line with this group today. None of them should have to wait any longer for a fair and equitable deal."