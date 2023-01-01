Emma Corrin was 'not a Marvel person' before joining Deadpool 3

Emma Corrin was "not a Marvel person" before they signed up for Deadpool 3.

The Crown star, who uses they/them pronouns, has revealed they had a lot of catching up to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after they were cast as Deadpool 3's villain.

"Hands up, I'm not a Marvel person," Corrin told Empire magazine. "I've watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, 'Look, you're gonna have to debrief me into this.' It's such an intricate world. There's so much to it, it's an absolute mind-f**k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person's dead... it's amazing."

After doing their homework, Corrin was able to appreciate why the MCU is beloved by many film fans.

"I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people," the 27-year-old shared. "It's a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it's self-aware, and critical of its own inner workings."

The British star was cast in the villain role after director Shawn Levy saw them on stage in a production of Virginia Woolf's Orlando last year and reached out about a meeting.

"I'd heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn't tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So I met him being like, 'I don't know what this is about,'" they recalled. "I feel really excited to play a villain. I haven't done that, and it's an itch I want to scratch."

Production on Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, was paused in July due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.