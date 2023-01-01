Gwyneth Paltrow lists Montecito guest house on Airbnb

Gwyneth Paltrow has listed her guest house in Montecito, California on Airbnb.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Goop founder announced that she had teamed up with the holiday rental company to offer one lucky fan a one-night stay at her guest house and potentially a meal with her and her husband Brad Falchuk.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guest house for a night," Gwyneth wrote alongside a video of her giving a tour of the property.

"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you'll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."

The booking will open on 15 August at 10am Pacific Standard Time.

"My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity. I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we're building at goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends," the booking summary reads. "Whether you're seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you'll get as much joy out of the home as I do. Plus, I've loaded up your stay with some of my favorite goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul."

Up to two guests can book the house for a one-night stay on 9 September.