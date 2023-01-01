Gal Gadot developing Wonder Woman 3 with James Gunn and Peter Safran

Gal Gadot has revealed she is developing Wonder Woman 3 with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, which was conducted before the strike, the Israeli actress revealed that she is working on a follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 with the new DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

The 38-year-old made her debut as the Amazonian warrior in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was gearing up to reprise the role in Wonder Woman 3 when it was cancelled following the leadership change at DC Studios in late 2022.

Her latest update indicates that the project is being revisited, however, it is unclear if Patty Jenkins, who helmed the previous two movies, will be involved in the threequel.

Gadot last played the character in a substantial capacity in Wonder Woman 1984, but she made cameo appearances in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash this year.

Gunn and Safran's new DC Universe will kick off with Superman: Legacy, which will star David Corenswet as the superhero and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Addressing the new editions to the DC family, Gadot added, "I'm happy for them. It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

The planned DC Universe movie slate also currently features The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing.