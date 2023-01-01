Erin Foster dismisses pregnancy speculation

Erin Foster has dismissed a rumour suggesting that she is pregnant.

In an Instagram Story post on Monday, the Roswell star sparked rumours that she was expecting a child with her husband Simon Tikhman.

Captioning a photo of herself on a plane with a crown emoji over her head, she wrote, "Can you imagine how insane I'm going to be as a MOTHER!?"

Later, Erin addressed the congratulatory messages she had received by clarifying her comment.

"Guys I'm not pregnant. I said WHEN!" the actress insisted. "Delete all your nice DM's to me (crying with laughter emoji)."

The 40-year-old television star married Simon in Nashville, Tennessee, on 31 December 2019.

She is the daughter of record producer David Foster and former model Rebecca Dyer, who also share 42-year-old Sara and 36-year-old Jordan.

David and Rebecca divorced in 1986 and he was subsequently married to actress Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and model/TV personality Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

In 2019, David married actress/singer Katharine McPhee. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Rennie David, in February 2021.