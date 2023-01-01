Jessica Chastain admits Oscar Isaac friendship has changed since Scenes from a Marriage

Jessica Chastain has admitted that her friendship with Oscar Isaac has changed since making Scenes from a Marriage.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about how her long-term friendship with the Moon Knight star changed after they filmed the 2021 HBO miniseries.

"I mean, Scenes From a Marriage was very tough. And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," the 46-year-old told the publication candidly. "We're going to be OK, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather."

The star explained that the subject matter of the drama had challenged their bond, adding, "There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series. But there's so much joy in what I get to do. There's a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They're so out of this world and feel like they're mine."

The Interstellar star noted that her personal life is very different from that of her characters.

"But then I live a very quiet life," she shared. "I don't have to have these tortured things in my life. I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully."

The TV drama told the story of a failing marriage and starred Jessica and Oscar as Mira and Jonathan.

The Hollywood duo have been friends since they met over two decades ago when they both attended Julliard, a New York-based performing arts school.

Jessica and Oscar, 44, previously teamed up to star in 2014's A Most Violent Year.