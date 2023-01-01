Sean Penn calls for 'reality check' amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Sean Penn has spoken out in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

While speaking to Deadline at the picket lines in Burbank, California on Tuesday, the Gaslit star expressed his support for the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

"I think it's more than impressive the level of commitment that the overall guild has from top to bottom, bottom to top," Sean told the outlet. "It's obviously a period of extremely serious issues; people are making the sacrifice for very clear, principled reasons."

During his interview, the actor circled Disney Studios several times with his Into The Wild star Emile Hirsch, as well as Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, Veep's Timothy Simons, 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda, and Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.

"My sense is that all these and writers out here are more committed than has historically been the case, (looking to make) real substantial gains," he continued. "There's going to have to be a reality check with the producers in the sense that, long term, an exploited business is a not productive one for anyone and that this is a quality-of-life and basic decency issue that the idea that anyone would even have to seek to have, let's say the AI ownership of another human being's anything has a certain sickness attached to it."

SAG-AFTRA went to strike last month, while the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May.