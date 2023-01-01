Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth finalise divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have settled their divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, the Big Little Lies star and talent agent have both signed a marital dissolution agreement, which will then be confirmed by a judge.

Having filed their original divorce documents in Davidson County in Tennessee, the pair are required to take the county's standard parenting course for separated couples with children.

However, Reese and Jim have already submitted their "permanent parenting plan" for their 10-year-old son Tennessee.

Reese and Jim also had a prenuptial agreement in place, which covered "adequate and sufficient provisions" for their assets and debts.

Upon the most recent filing, the actor and booker were declared legally single by the state.

In a joint Instagram post shared days before their 12th wedding anniversary in March, Reese and Jim announced they were separating.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told fans. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Reese was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, the father of her children Ava and Deacon, between 1999 and 2008.