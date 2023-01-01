Diane Kruger to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival: ‘I’m honoured and proud!’

Diane Kruger is set to receive the Golden Eye Award at this year’s Zurich Film Festival.

Famed for working with directors including Quentin Tarantino, Wolfgang Peterson and Robert Zemeckis, the 47-year-old is renowned as one of Hollywood’s finest character actresses and is probably best known for her roles as Helen of Sparta in 2004’s ‘Troy’, Bridget von Hammersmark in Tarantino’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and Anna in 2009’s ‘Mr. Nobody’.

She said: “Thank you Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition. I’m honoured and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honourees.

“I look forward to return to Zurich and celebrate with all of you in October!”

Diane will receive the Golden Eye Award on 2 October, with the Zurich Film Festival taking place from 28 September to 8 October.

Christian Jungen, Zurich Film Festival’s artistic director, said in a statement: “Diane Kruger is one of cinema’s most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth.

“In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura. Just like her idol Romy Schneider, Kruger also established herself in France, the motherland of auteur cinema, where she now enjoys considerable renown and widespread admiration as a star in her own right.

“And she is thrilling and thriving just as much in Hollywood, where she has wowed in blockbusters like ‘Troy’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds’.

“For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema.”

Diane’s latest film ‘Visions’ is set to have its international premiere in Zurich.

Directed by Yann Gozlan, the psychological thriller stars the actress as a married airline captain whose life spins out of control when she encounters an old flame.

Past recipients of the Golden Eye Award include Eddie Redmayne, Iris Berben, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt and Olivia Colman.