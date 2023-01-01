Diane Kruger to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

Diane Kruger will receive the Golden Eye Award at this year's Zurich Film Festival.

The German actress will attend the Swiss film festival in October to collect the award in recognition of her "outstanding acting skills and her invariably courageous choice of roles".

"Thank you Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition. I'm honored and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honorees. I look forward to return to Zurich and celebrate with all of you in October!" Kruger said in a statement.

The Troy actress follows in the footsteps of previous Golden Eye recipients including Eddie Redmayne, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt and Olivia Colman, among others.

"Diane Kruger is one of cinema's most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth," praised Christian Jungen, ZFF's Artistic Director. "In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura.

"For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema."

Kruger will receive the award on 2 October just before the international premiere of her new movie Visions. In Yann Gozlan's psychological thriller, she plays a married airline captain whose life flies out of control when she bumps into an old flame.

The Zurich Film Festival runs from 28 September to 8 October.