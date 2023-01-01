Adam Brody auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy

Adam Brody has revealed he unsuccessfully auditioned for the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast, the actor revealed that he auditioned to play Peter Quill/Star-Lord but lost out to his The O.C. co-star Chris Pratt.

"I wanted that one," he said, before adding that Pratt was a "better" fit for the role. "He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it."

Pratt made his debut in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and reprised the character in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder as well as two more Guardians movies in 2017 and May 2023.

Brody, who eventually landed a superhero role in DC's Shazam! movies, looked back on some of his other unsuccessful auditions during the podcast and revealed that he tried out for Justin Bartha's role in the 2003 box office flop Gigli, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

"I remember liking the script," Brody recalled. "I remember in the end, (Affleck) died in a way that it still stays with me. It's like he's sitting on the beach, he's bleeding out and the sand just comes up and buries him... It was a nice image that they did not use in the movie at all."

The 43-year-old also shared that he was keen to land to a role in the 2003 Dumb and Dumber prequel, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.

"I'm like, 'I don't give a f**k. I would love to just be Lloyd Christmas,'" he stated.

Eric Christian Olsen was ultimately cast as the younger version of Jim Carrey's character Lloyd.