Gwyneth Paltrow announces social media break

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a social media break.

The actress/businesswoman took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell her over 8.3 million followers that she will be taking a break from social media for an undisclosed amount of time.

"Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break," the Iron Man actress wrote next to a picture of herself in front of a full moon, which she credited her friend, actor John Benjamin Hickey, for taking.

She added, "Going to work on being present. Happy summer."

The 50-year-old received support in the comments section from friends and fans, as well as several pleas for her to stay online.

Dangerous Minds star Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "Good for you."

Meanwhile, a fan commented, "NOOOOOO DONT LEAVE US. but I understand you."

Gwyneth is not the only star to be taking time off of social media this year. Earlier this summer, actors Taron Egerton and Chris Evans announced that they would be taking a break from Instagram and Twitter/X.

Hours before her announcement, the Emma star revealed via Instagram that she is partnering with Airbnb to rent out her guest house in Montecito, California.

"@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night," she wrote.

Her guest house will be available for one night only on 9 September.