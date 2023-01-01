Tia Mowry ‘terrified’ of the idea of dating after divorce

Tia Mowry has admitted she is “terrified” of the idea of dating after her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

The Sister, Sister star confessed on Instagram on Wednesday to feeling “nervous and terrified” about the prospect of entering the dating scene, following her divorce from her ex-husband after 14 years of marriage.

“Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life,” Tia, 45, wrote alongside a comedic TikTok video of her getting ready for a date while pretending to make small talk.

“So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it,” the Twitches actress continued. “Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!”

The actress concluded the candid post, “So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

Tia filed for divorce from the All American: Homecoming actor in October 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. They settled the terms of their divorce six months later in April of this year.

The pair had tied the knot in April 2008 and share two children, a son, Cree, 12, and a daughter, Cairo, five.