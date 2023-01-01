Keke Palmer admits she is an 'internet person'

Keke Palmer has admitted that she is "100 percent an internet person".

While speaking to The Cut, the Hustlers actress confessed that she spends a lot of time online and often finds herself getting stuck into "weird stuff".

"I'm always looking at weird stuff too. I'm looking at TikTok. I can get crossed in a conspiracy theory. I can be looking at some new articles online and just all types of random stuff," the 29-year-old told the publication. "100 percent like an internet person. I guess that's my personality trait."

Keke explained that she uses social media to connect with the majority of her friends, and she has done so from a young age.

"A lot of my friends that I've met, even as kids, were online. Through chat or MySpace. I'll see somebody's page online or I'll check somebody's life out and I'm like, 'I want that person to be my friend'," the Nope star shared. "I feel like online literally gives us the opportunity to see in other people's worlds, to reach things that we otherwise didn't get to reach. I really do use it as a tool and I really respect it."

Keke added, "Especially growing up, being in the entertainment industry, being homeschooled, not having a real school, I really was appreciative of online."

The former Nickelodeon star went on to note that even as a celebrity, she struggled to build a social life and often felt like an "outcast".

"I turned to the internet where I could create space for me, and build my world and have friends and feel like I was normal," she explained.