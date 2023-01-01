Zach Galifianakis had 'skin pulled back' to mimic facelift in The Beanie Bubble

Zach Galifianakis had his skin pulled back by make-up artists to mimic the effects of a facelift for The Beanie Bubble.

In the new comedy-drama, The Hangover actor plays Ty Warner, the creator of Ty Inc. and the popular Beanie Beanies craze of the '90s. The businessman was obsessed with his appearance and underwent plastic surgery to maintain his looks, and make-up artists Tarra Day and Scott Wheeler helped recreate the facelifts on Galifianakis.

"What they would do is they taped my skin and put anchors in it and then they would pull it up and then tie it off at the base of my neck. It made me look younger by about two months," he joked to Metro.co.uk. "No, it really did have a huge effect. I am anti-plastic surgery but after seeing my face like that, I thought, 'Oh, I see why people do this!'"

He explained that they would simply "tighten" the skin on his face for a couple of hours in the make-up chair before each shoot.

"Once you get used to it, you get used to it, but there's this pulling back - and I have, I guess, pretty loose skin - so they would just pull it back, it was as crude as that!" he recalled. "But they did a very artistic, great job at it. I mean, I could see the effects right when it was happening. So, it was a couple of hours in the make-up chair on the 'tighter' Ty days, but it wasn't too bad."

The Beanie Bubble is available on Apple TV+ now.