Rebel Wilson hospitalised after Bride Hard movie stunt

Rebel Wilson has been hospitalised after completing a stunt for the upcoming Bride Hard movie.

In a Saturday Instagram Story, the Pitch Perfect star revealed she had been taken to hospital after completing a stunt the previous Thursday for her upcoming movie Bride Hard.

"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!" Rebel wrote atop a photo of herself in hospital with blood on her face. "3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am."

According to Daily Mail, Rebel suffered several injuries during a night shoot for the film in Savannah, Georgia. Her four o'clock stunt and following three stitches marked the last of her work on the movie.

News of Rebel's accident broke hours after E! News published an interview in which the actress opened up about the possibility of having more children.

"I'm definitely thinking about it, yeah. I would like to have another child," she told the outlet. "Royce is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing."

She welcomed her first child, Royce, via surrogate in November last year.