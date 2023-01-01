Elon Musk 'may require surgery' before Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

Elon Musk "may require surgery" before he can fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.

While writing on Twitter, also known as X, on Sunday, the platform's owner revealed that his upcoming fight with the Facebook founder would be filmed and streamed live.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," Musk told fans. "All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

The pair seemingly agreed in June this year to a "cage match" face-off.

Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts and competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament earlier this year. Musk updated fans on Sunday by saying he had been training for the fight by lifting weights.

He wrote, "Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

Zuckerberg responded to the live-stream proposal via his rival app Threads by revealing that he had suggested a date for the bout.

"I'm ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," he wrote.

When a user drew Musk's attention to the 39-year-old's comment, he revealed he might need surgery before he is able to fight.

"Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow," he explained. "May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Musk, 52, responded in June to a post about Facebook's parent company Meta preparing to release a new rival app to Twitter, called Threads. When a Twitter user replied to Musk with a warning about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training, he wrote, "I'm up for a cage match if he is."

Threads launched in early July.