Chris Noth refuses to accept career is over following sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth is determined to "continue on" with his career despite the sexual assault allegations against him.

In December 2021, two women came forward to accuse the Sex and the City actor of sexual assault and two more followed suit. The 68-year-old, who has always maintained his innocence, was fired from The Equalizer TV show and cut from the finale of And Just Like That...

Speaking to USA Today in his first interview since the allegations arose, the actor explained that he has laid low to protect his wife Tara and their sons but he is keen to resume his career.

"I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," he said. "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say, 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can't just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened.

"Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not... I have to just continue on. It's rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life."

The Law & Order star reiterated that all of his sexual encounters were consensual and claimed that his only transgression was cheating on his wife.

"I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime," he admitted. "You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun. You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"

While civil lawsuits are still a possibility, no criminal charges have been filed in relation to the allegations. Noth noted that he might not get his day in court to "get (his) story out" and insisted, "There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave."

Noth is currently fronting a men's mental health campaign for the suit company Samuelsohn and directing and performing in the play Rhinoceros in Massachusetts.