How Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy found new use for rejected Kylo Ren costume

'Star Wars' boss Kathleen Kennedy saved an old Kylo Ren costume for Captain Phasma.

The producer immediately loved the chrome outfit - which was first meant for Adam Driver's alter ego before director JJ Abrams decided it wasn't a good fit - and it went onto be worn by Gwendoline Christie's Stormtrooper.

Speaking in Disney+ documentary 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens—Behind the Scenes', Christie recalled: "I was talking to [costume designer] Michael Kaplan, who I've idolised since I watched 'Blade Runner', about how he came to the design of Captain Phasma."

Kaplan said: "They did these beautiful illustrations of Kylo Ren in silver. JJ [Abrams] said, 'I don't see Kylo Ren in that way, but I love the idea.'

"Weeks went by, and Kathy [Kennedy] came in, and she said, 'What is that?' Pointing at the knight in shining armor she said, 'That's amazing.'

"She said, 'That has to be in the movie.' So that's how Captain Phasma came to be."

The 43-year-old actress' character was killed off in 'The Last Jedi', but the First Order stormtrooper went on to appear in the animated series 'Star Wars Resistance' and even featured in a 'Star Wars: Captain Phasma' comic book tale, so Christie would be delighted if a possibility to reprise the role ever arose.

She told Empire magazine: “I haven’t read the comics but, I mean, it’s Star Wars! I would absolutely love that.

"There was a template for a character that people got really excited about. It would be smashing if they felt that it was worthwhile to explore, along with some fabulous action.”

She previously admitted she had dreamed of being in a 'Star Wars' film since she was just six years old.

She said: "I can remember the precise moment I was cast as Captain Phasma in 'Star Wars'. It was an explosion of unbelievable joy. For a long time, I had campaigned to be in the franchise to anyone who would listen,

"It was an ambition motivated by one of my earliest memories, of when, aged six, I was placed in front of the flamboyant space opera.

"I marvelled at this fantasy world in a way I couldn't yet articulate, with its misfits and droids and a woman who fought the enemy with intelligence, who was funny and refused to be shackled - the inimitable Princess Leia."