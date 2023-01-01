Riley Keough welcomed daughter via surrogate

Riley Keough welcomed her daughter via surrogate.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen revealed they had a daughter during a speech at her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service in January.

In a cover interview with Vanity Fair on Tuesday, the 34-year-old revealed that their daughter, Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, was born via surrogate due to Riley's ongoing struggles with Lyme disease.

"I think it's a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people. I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff," she explained.

When she gave the interview, Riley was in Switzerland receiving treatment for the bacterial infection. She said, "I used this little break that I have to come and try and see if I can alleviate it a bit. It's a holistic treatment center and offers all kinds of things that you can't really do in America yet, like cleaning your blood."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Zola actress explained that they named their child Tupelo in honour of the Mississippi city where her grandfather, Elvis Presley, was born. Tupelo also shares the same middle name as Riley's late brother Benjamin, who died in July 2020.

"It's funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie," she said of the name. "I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family - it's not like Memphis or something.' Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."

Riley met the Australian stuntman on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and they got married in 2015.