Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter True and Psalm West broke arms

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her daughter True and Psalm West both broke their arms.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Good American founder told fans that her daughter True and her sister Kim Kardashian’s son Psalm both broke their arms while playing on the trampoline and monkey bars.

“Summer 2023 cousin cast club,” Khloe captioned a carousel of photos featuring the kids with their casts. “Trampoline and monkey bars… They had a ball this summer.”

True rocked a pink cast on her right arm, while Psalm sported a black cast and a sling on his left.

Kim revealed in her own Instagram Story on Monday that she also broke her shoulder and tore her tendon “a few weeks” previously, but was “back” in the gym. She added, “Nothing’s gonna keep me down.”

Later, Khloe posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story featuring True - with her cast on - at Stoney Clover Lane.

Khloe welcomed True in April 2018 with Tristan Thompson, now her ex. She also welcomed her son Tatum in July 2022 via surrogacy.

Psalm is the youngest child that Kim shares with ex Kanye West. She also shares North, Saint, and Chicago with the rapper.