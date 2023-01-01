Olivia Newton-John's daughter claims actress visited after her death

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has claimed her mother made an appearance two weeks after her death.

The Grease star died on 8 August 2022 at the age of 73, following a long battle with breast cancer, and seemingly appeared to her 37-year-old daughter as a blue orb two weeks later.

Chloe, a singer and actress, made the admission to People magazine on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the Physical singer's death.

"Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same colour as this," she told the publication while touching an aquamarine necklace that once belonged to her mum.

"Mum and I had talked years back," Chloe continued. "We'd watch these paranormal shows, and I'd say, 'You gotta show up for me.' And she was like, 'I'll show up as one of those orb things.'"

Olivia's widow, John Easterling, who married the Xanadu star in Peru in 2008, also had a similar supernatural encounter with his late wife.

Two months ago, the 71-year-old visited Peru with her ashes to commemorate what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary.

"I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes," Easterling recalled. "It's been a supernatural year."