Dakota Johnson found 'soulmate' when she met Riley Keough

Dakota Johnson found "a soulmate" when she met Riley Keough when they were both teenagers.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 33, met the Daisy Jones & The Six star, 34, in a parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant and they instantly connected over their shared experience of being raised in famous families.

"It was like finding a soulmate," Dakota told Vanity Fair for its profile on Riley. "When I met her, I felt this thing that is so impossible to articulate, growing up in a famous family."

Dakota is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, while Riley is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley.

Giving more insight into their friendship, Dakota recalled, "We would just smoke cigarettes with our moms. And they'd call each other and be like, 'I guess she's going to stay with you for the next four days. Call me if she needs a ride.' I'd go to Riley's and then leave a week later. I don't know if that's normal, but, yeah, just running around LA, sharing clothes, smelling like Nag Champa (incense). Most of it involved music festivals and dating musicians, of course."

The How to Be Single star also revealed they started a "joke band" called Folky Porn when they were 19 and "hiding out" in New York after breakups.

"We would do three-part harmonies with my brother, Alexander, on Hank Williams songs and John Prine songs, and we'd film them on Photo Booth. Thousands and thousands of takes," she remembered.

Riley's mother Lisa Marie passed away in January aged 54.