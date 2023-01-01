Billy Porter claims he has to sell house amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Billy Porter has claimed he has to sell his house amid the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

While speaking to the Evening Standard, the Pose star revealed that the lack of entertainment work amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes has left him with no choice but to sell his property.

"I have to sell my house," Billy told the outlet. "Because we're on strike. And I don't know when we're gonna go back (to work). The life of an artist, until you make f**k-you money - which I haven't made yet - is still cheque-to-cheque. I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening.

"So to the (unnamed Hollywood executive) who said 'we're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments', you've already starved me out."

The actor and musician, who gave the interview to promote his music, also blasted Disney CEO Bob Iger for calling the unions' demands "unrealistic" last month.

"To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day? I don't have any words for it, but: f**k you," he stated. "That's not useful, so I've kept my mouth shut. I haven't engaged because I'm so enraged... When I go back (to the U.S. from London), I will join the picket lines."

Billy, 53, explained that while the industry would once "allow for" performers and writers to make a decent living, that was no longer possible after the streaming boom.

He stated, "The business has evolved. So the contract has to evolve and change, period."