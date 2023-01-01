Sophia Bush asks court to uphold prenuptial agreement amid Grant Hughes divorce

Sophia Bush has asked a judge to uphold the terms of her prenuptial agreement with Grant Hughes amid their divorce.

The One Tree Hill actress filed for divorce from the entrepreneur on Friday after 13 months of marriage.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, the 41-year-old stated that Grant should receive no spousal support, as per their prenup.

"The exact nature and extent of the separate property assets and debts of the parties is unknown at this time," the documents read. "However, each party shall be awarded his/her respective separate property assets and debts pursuant to the terms of the agreement signed by the parties prior to their marriage."

Sophia has asked for the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party. She also requested for them to split attorney fees equally.

Additionally, the actress listed their date of separation as 27 June, meaning they split two weeks after she celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Instagram.

"Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband. Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary," she wrote.

While neither Sophia nor Grant has commented on the split, a source told People on Friday, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

Sophia was previously married to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray for five months in 2005.