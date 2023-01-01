Octavia Spencer's 'heart is broken' for Sandra Bullock following partner's death

Octavia Spencer is heartbroken for her good friend Sandra Bullock following the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall.

The photographer's family announced on Monday that Bryan had passed away on 5 August after a private three-year battle with the neurodegenerative condition ALS, also known as motor neurone disease. He was 57.

Sandra's friend and co-star Octavia reacted to the tragic news on Instagram on Tuesday by writing, "My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families."

She continued, "RIP Bryan Randall. In heaven, there's a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She'll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS."

Octavia, who was presumably referring to her late mother Dellsena, has been friends with Sandra since the '90s, when they appeared together in the 1996 legal drama A Time to Kill. They reunited onscreen in 2005 for Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

The Speed star first met Bryan when he photographed her son Louis' birthday in January 2015. They went public with their romance later that year.

Sandra, 59, is the adoptive mother to Louis, 13, and Laila, 11. Bryan had an adult daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship.