Rust armourer to face trial over death of Halyna Hutchins

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face an involuntary manslaughter trial in December over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The director of photography died in October 2021 after Alec Baldwin's prop firearm accidentally discharged during a rehearsal on the Rust set in New Mexico.

Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the film's weapons, pleaded not guilty in writing on Wednesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She had previously waived her right to appear for a formal arraignment.

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer subsequently set the trial to run between 6 and 15 December, with jury selection to take place on 5 December.

The prosecution argue that Gutierrez-Reed acted recklessly when she loaded the revolver before handing it to Baldwin. They claim she failed to thoroughly check all of the rounds to ensure they were dummies, which look like bullets but do not contain a projectile.

They also allege that the 26-year-old was hungover on the day of the incident, which the defence denies. She was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly giving a bag of cocaine to someone else "with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself" after being questioned about the shooting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She faces three years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Baldwin, 65, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter but this was dropped in April. Charges may be refiled if additional tests on the gun prove it was functioning correctly.

Production on Rust resumed in April and wrapped in May.