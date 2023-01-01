David Harbour wants to be known for more than Stranger Things

David Harbour intends to concentrate on movies once Stranger Things ends because he wants to be known for more than his famed role.

The 48-year-old actor gained global recognition for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things in 2016 and the show is set to conclude with the fifth season, which has yet to be filmed.

In an interview with Insider, Harbour explained that he wants to focus on shedding the character that made him a star by making "original movies that go to the movie theaters".

"It's a funny position I'm in, which I never thought I would be in," Harbour said. "The first year of Stranger Things, I remember having a discussion with a publicist and her saying, 'Maybe you don't want to be associated with the show so much,' and I was like, 'Why? I love this show. I love the character.' And I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don't want to be just that character. I don't want to be just that guy."

Harbour revealed he thinks about how George Clooney became a movie star after leaving the TV show ER in the '90s.

"I'm trying to navigate some of that, and it's tricky because you don't want to s**t on the people that love you for this thing that you did that you also love," he acknowledged. "But at the same time, you kind of want to leave the nest. I got more in me. I got different stuff in me, and I want you guys to see that. I don't want people yelling 'Hopper' on the street every five minutes the rest of my life."

Since his Stranger Things debut, Harbour has appeared in films such as Black Widow, Violent Night, Extraction, and Gran Turismo.