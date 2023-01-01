Zendaya shares mural tribute to late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has shared a mural paying tribute to her late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud.

In a Thursday Instagram Story, the 26-year-old star shared a photo of a mural which paid tribute to her show co-star painted in the late actor’s hometown of Oakland, California.

The mural rendered an image of Angus smiling, surrounded by notes of love.

In another post, Zendaya also shared a photo of a graffiti-covered sign reading “no love fades”.

After Angus died in July this year, the Dune actress shared a tribute post on Instagram in which she captioned a black-and-white image of her fellow Euphoria star on set.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she wrote. “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”