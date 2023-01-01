Sofia Richie Grainge felt 'really flattered' by response to her wedding

Sofia Richie Grainge has recalled the moment she and Elliot Grainge realised the world was talking about their wedding.

While speaking to Who What Wear about her recent wedding, the 24-year-old discussed the moment when she realised that people were "freaking out" over the extravagant event.

Sofia told the outlet that it wasn't until days after their wedding, while they were on their honeymoon, that the couple noticed that their wedding had captured the world's attention.

"My husband looks at me, and he says, 'I think people are freaking out over this,' and I was like, 'What are you talking about?'" the social media personality/model recalled.

Sofia and the music executive honeymooned on an idyllic deserted island in the Maldives, where they had no service to see what the public were saying.

"I left my house, and tonnes of people were coming up to me. I was being stopped right, left, and centre," Sofia said, remembering when she returned to the U.S.

"It was so sweet, but it was also like, 'Oh my god, I forgot that people tuned in and loved and saw my wedding. I'm like, 'Oh my god, you did?' It was a very surreal and kind of a wow moment for me, and I was really flattered. The amount of love I felt also from people on the internet filled my heart and made me really happy."

The newlyweds tied the knot in April at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

The model, who wore a custom Chanel wedding gown, was walked down the aisle by her music icon father, Lionel Richie.