Robin Williams' son remembers late actor nine years after death

Robin Williams' son Zak Williams has paid tribute to the late actor nine years after his death.

In a Friday Instagram post, The Graduates actor commemorated the nine-year anniversary of his father's death.

"Dad, on the 9th anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering you for your most excellent fashion choices," Zak, 40, captioned a photo of the Mrs Doubtfire star wearing a white graphic T-shirt and cargo shorts and waving a tennis racket at a crowd. "These days are always hard and I love remembering you for being so very, very YOU. Love you so much!"

Robin, who also starred in Good Will Hunting, Jumanji, and other movies, died by suicide on 11 August 2014. He was 63 years old.

Following his death, a pathology report revealed that Robin had been suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.

Last month, Zak celebrated what would have been his father's 72nd birthday on 21 July.

"Happy 72nd Dad! Was remembering how much I used to love that look you'd give. That look with a mischievous, loving grin that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Joyous and curious and wondrous. Miss you and love you forever!" he wrote.