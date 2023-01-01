Kevin Costner claims estranged wife is using 'stalling tactics' in divorce

Kevin Costner has claimed that his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is dragging out their bitter divorce battle.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Yellowstone star has alleged that his former partner is using "stalling tactics" to prolong their divorce proceedings.

Previously, Baumgartner refused to leave her and Costner's family home in Santa Barbara - despite having signed a prenuptial agreement which required her to do so. She then claimed that she did not understand the agreement when she signed it in 2004.

Calling the claim "gamesmanship of the worst sort", lawyers for Costner summarised in new documents that "Christine avoids answering many of the Requests for Admission ('RFAs') based on the claim that the ordinary words used, words like 'understood' and 'negotiation' are too vague."

They argue that Baumgartner "cannot admit or deny an RFA because she does not understand the word 'understood'".

In a July filing, Costner alleged the prenup specified that, in the event of a divorce, the actor would have exclusive possession and use of his separate properties. The agreement also reportedly stated that Baumgartner should vacate any of these residences she was living in within 30 days of filing a divorce petition. After several delays, she eventually vacated the Santa Barbara estate.

While Costner's legal team said he has acted "expeditiously" in finalising the divorce, they claim Baumgartner has "thrown roadblock after roadblock up in an unjustified effort to avoid answering this discovery".

They added, "Her refusal to answer these RFAs is just a stalling tactic designed to avoid admitting there the parties did not enter into any transmutation agreements."

A hearing date has been set for 6 September to settle the matter.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May after 18 years of marriage.