Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott engaged after four years dating

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have become engaged after four years of dating.

In a Monday Instagram post, the New Girl star announced that she had become engaged to her boyfriend of four years - the Property Brothers host.

Captioning a photo of the pair with Zooey’s left hand and ring facing the camera, the actress wrote, “Forever starts now!”

According to People, Jonathan proposed in Scotland while on a family trip including Zooey’s two children - eight-year-old Elsie and six-year-old Charlie.

Zooey shares her two children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, whom she married in June 2015 and separated from in 2019.

Jonathan and Zooey met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke alongside each of their siblings - Jonathan’s brother Drew and Zooey’s sister Emily.

While speaking on Drew’s podcast At Home in April 2020, Jonathan admitted he was “flirting so hard” with Zooey during the episode that “the show's producer had to cut a bunch of it out”.

He added, “I thought I was playing it cool.”