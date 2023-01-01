Taryn Manning regrets exposing her affair with married man

Taryn Manning feels guilty for exposing her affair with a married man via a social media video.

The Orange Is the New Black actress recently concerned fans when she posted a bizarre video in which she claimed she had been "messing with" a married man and his wife had threatened to obtain a restraining order against her.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram on Monday, the 44-year-old expressed regret for talking about the situation so publicly.

"I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family," she began. "I felt a lot of Guilt After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth. I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife. In the end, I found out that wasn't possible."

The actress, who played Tiffany Doggett in the Netflix prison drama, acknowledged that getting involved with a married man was "wrong" but insisted the heart makes people "do crazy things" sometimes.

"I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love," she stated. "I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn't so blind that it forces me to be somebody I'm not. This was a huge learning lesson for me. With all this said, I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart."

In the original video, which has since been deleted, Taryn shared graphic details about her sex life with the married man and told her viewers that she was "so in love" with him. She also told his wife not to threaten her and revealed she was going to buy him a boat.