Matthew McConaughey funding emergency aid plane to support Maui wildfire victims

Matthew McConaughey and his family are funding an emergency supply plane to help those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

The Interstellar star, his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, and their 15-year-old son Levi have partnered with the nonprofit organisation Baby2Baby to deliver emergency relief supplies to the victims of the recent Maui wildfires.

"We know that you probably already know about all the devastation on the island of Maui," Matthew said in a video message via Instagram. "The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stabilise to stay alive.

"Camila, myself and Levi are working with this organisation called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, 'This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need.'"

Matthew concluded in his video, "If you'd like to help, check out Baby2Baby. See the work they're doing or any other way you can help. There's a lot of help that's needed," while Levi added, "Yeah, they're going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it's appreciated."

In the post's caption, the actor announced, "McConaughey's (sic) are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui... Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it."

Thousands of Maui residents have been displaced and 106 people have died as a result of the devastating wildfires.